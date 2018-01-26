Crime
January 26, 2018 12:12 pm

St. Thomas police investigate after car doused with corrosive liquid

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Officers in St. Thomas say they're looking for information from the public after a car was damaged when someone poured a corrosive liquid on it this week.

St. Thomas Police Service
A A

St. Thomas police are appealing to anyone who may have information about a case of vandalism that involves a corrosive liquid poured on a vehicle.

Officers say it’s not known exactly when the incident took place, but it was sometime between Monday and Thursday of this week and it could have happened in a parking lot at 800 Talbot St. or on Glanworth Avenue.

A corrosive liquid was poured over the car’s passenger side causing the paint to blister and peel.

RELATED: Investigation underway after vandals topple 25 monuments inside St. Thomas cemetery

Officers say damage is pegged at about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224  or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Corrosive
Damage
Glanworth Avenue
St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police Service
talbot street
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News