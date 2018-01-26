St. Thomas police investigate after car doused with corrosive liquid

St. Thomas police are appealing to anyone who may have information about a case of vandalism that involves a corrosive liquid poured on a vehicle.
Officers say it’s not known exactly when the incident took place, but it was sometime between Monday and Thursday of this week and it could have happened in a parking lot at 800 Talbot St. or on Glanworth Avenue.
A corrosive liquid was poured over the car’s passenger side causing the paint to blister and peel.
RELATED: Investigation underway after vandals topple 25 monuments inside St. Thomas cemetery
Officers say damage is pegged at about $5,000.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.