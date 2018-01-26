St. Thomas police investigate after car doused with corrosive liquid

St. Thomas police are appealing to anyone who may have information about a case of vandalism that involves a corrosive liquid poured on a vehicle.

Officers say it’s not known exactly when the incident took place, but it was sometime between Monday and Thursday of this week and it could have happened in a parking lot at 800 Talbot St. or on Glanworth Avenue.

A corrosive liquid was poured over the car’s passenger side causing the paint to blister and peel.

Officers say damage is pegged at about $5,000.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Thomas Police Service at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).