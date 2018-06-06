Winnipeg road construction — the top 5 routes slowing down drivers

As the temperature is heating up, many Winnipeg drivers are slowing down.

There are hundreds of construction projects going on within the city, thanks to a record-setting $116 million in municipal funding.

But that means many drivers are facing headaches on the road, trying to find alternative routes instead of getting stuck in traffic jams.

READ MORE: City releases list of Winnipeg roads to be fixed in 2018

Global News Morning compiled the top 5 routes heading downtown that have been slowed down every morning drive this week.

Road closures in the Exchange District, like Albert Street and Cumberland Avenue, are impacting traffic on southbound Main Street and causing vehicles to be backed up all the way to Redwood Avenue. Goulet Street and Marion Street are backed up all the way down Archibald Street. There’s no construction on that route, but there’s construction on alternative routes like on Fermor Avenue and St. Anne’s Road. Ellice Avenue from Erin Street to Arlington Street is blocked off completely for westbound traffic, and eastbound is reduced to one lane. McPhillips Street from Logan Avenue to Jarvis Avenue is down to single lanes in both direction due to construction. Main Street northbound and St. Mary northbound are slow starting around 9 a.m. That means major traffic on Forks Market Road to St. Mary Avenue.

This construction season will see work done on 150 kilometres of lanes within the city.

READ MORE: Empress Street crowned worst road in Manitoba

All the construction will result in numerous traffic delays, especially during June, July and August.