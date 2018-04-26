Worst Roads Campaign
Empress Street crowned worst road in Manitoba

Jeff Braun By Radio Host  CJOB

Emergency crews blocked off an area near St. Matthews Avenue at Empress Street

Tristan Field-Jones / CJOB
Empress Street in Winnipeg is the worst road in Manitoba.

That’s according to the results of CAA Manitoba’s 2018 Worst Roads Campaign.

CAA said more than 6,000 votes were cast for nearly 700 roads across the province.

“It’s been a popular vote for many years thanks to the fact it’s falling apart at the seams,” said Liz Kulyk with CAA Manitoba.

“We’re pleased Empress is scheduled for reconstruction with a new bike lane addition this year, but the reality is, Winnipeggers should not have had to wait this long to get a fix.”

CAA will share the results with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, as well as the provincial Infrastructure Minister.

Top Ten Worst Roads in Manitoba:

1. Empress St. – Winnipeg
2. PR 450 – Boissevain
3. Sherwin Rd. – Winnipeg
4. Archibald St. – Winnipeg
5. Saskatchewan Ave. – Winnipeg
6. PR 247 – La Salle
7. Higgins Ave. – Winnipeg
8. Fermor Ave. – Winnipeg
9. PR 353 – Brookdale
10. Pembina Hwy. – Winnipeg

