51,000 tickets to 2018 Grey Cup sold in 4 days

After just four days, 51,000 tickets have been sold for the 2018 Grey Cup set to take place in Edmonton on Nov. 25.

That means there are only about 4,800 remaining seats at Commonwealth Stadium for the game.

“Fifty-one thousand tickets sold is a major milestone for an event taking place more than five months from today,” Len Rhodes, president and CEO of the Edmonton Eskimos and co-chair of the Grey Cup Festival said in a release on Tuesday.

“The response we’ve received from fans across Canada has been incredible.”

Festival organizers said there are about 200 single seats left in the lower bowl, while the seats in the upper bowl boast “great sight lines.”

“We couldn’t be happier with the demand from fans so far,” said Brad Sparrow, co-chair of the Grey Cup Festival.

“The atmosphere both inside Commonwealth Stadium for the game, and on the streets of Edmonton for the festival, will be unmatched come November.”

Fans can get tickets through Ticketmaster or in person at the Eskimos Team Store inside Commonwealth Stadium.

The last time Edmonton hosted the Grey Cup, tickets to the game completely sold out in a record six days.