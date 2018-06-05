Jillian Across The Mountain found not guilty in manslaughter death of Frances ‘Candy’ Little Light

Sobs could be heard from the gallery after the jury foreman read the not guilty verdict in the Jillian Wendy Across The Mountain manslaughter trial.

The 56-year-old was charged after her friend and former partner, Frances “Candy” Little Light was killed in 2016.

“The family is very frustrated and angry with the verdict we received today,” said Norvena Little Light Breaker, a cousin to Little Light.

“Where is the justice system?”

A jury of 11 deliberated into Monday evening, returning early Tuesday morning with their verdict after being sequestered for the night.

Across The Mountain took the stand in her own defence and testified the struggle she had with Little Light was self defence.

“We have two women who met when they were teenagers, 16 and 17 years of age. They were friends for 39 years and what happened here was tragic,” said defence lawyer Michael Dietrich.

Across The Mountain was arrested months after Little Light was found unresponsive in her west side apartment. EMS declared her dead shortly after arriving.

Three weeks of testimony was presented to the jury. A number of police officers, experts and civilians all recounted what they saw or learned about the victim and the accused in this case.

A forensic pathologist testified Little Light died of multiple stab wounds to her back and arm. She also told the court Little Light’s blood alcohol level was over three times the legal driving limit in Alberta.

911 audio recordings were also presented in court. On them, an intoxicated and agitated Little Light repeatedly called dispatchers, angry the police were at her apartment. Court heard they were called after reports of a disturbance.

Several witnesses took to the stand to testify Little Light had been banging on doors and yelling in the hallway of her apartment building the night before, looking for Across the Mountain.

Across The Mountain testified the pair had been drinking hairspray and taking pills. She also said Little Light was on crack. Across the Mountain told the court she had to defend herself after Little Light came at her with a knife.

“It was fueled by alcohol and drugs, and I believe that it emphasizes to us, especially when when we have so many neighbours in southern Alberta who are Aboriginal people, that we should try to reach out and do what we can to help the Aboriginal community overcome the problems with alcohol and now, with the epidemic sometimes, with drugs,” added Dietrich.

Crown Prosecutor Clayton Giles said there has been no decision on whether an appeal will be filed.

“First thing that everybody has to do is assess exactly what happened from as dispassionate a perspective as we possibly can, so as to ensure the next decision, if any decision, is the appropriate one,” said Giles.

The crown has 30 days to make a decision.

Across The Mountain was arrested in May 2016, nearly four months after Little Light was stabbed. She was originally charged with second-degree murder, but that was reduced to manslaughter.

Across The Mountain was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2003 for the death of 34-year-old Colleen Across The Mountain.

Colleen was assaulted in May of 2002 and later died of her injuries in hospital.

Jillian was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to one year in jail.