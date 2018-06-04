Jury begins deliberations in Jillian Across The Mountain manslaughter trial
The jury started deliberations Monday in the Jillian Across The Mountain manslaughter trial.
She is charged with the stabbing death of Frances ‘Candy’ Little Light in 2016.
After three weeks of testimony, the jury of 11 will now determine the accused’s fate.
Before they began deliberations, Justice Rodney A. Jerke laid out his instruction to the jurors, explaining how they should come to their decision, how the process would work and what evidence should be considered.
Across The Mountain took the stand in her own defence, testifying the struggle she had with Little Light was self defence.
— More to come…
