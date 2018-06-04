Crime
June 4, 2018 6:34 pm

Jury begins deliberations in Jillian Across The Mountain manslaughter trial

By Videographer  Global News

Candy Little Light

A A

The jury started deliberations Monday in the Jillian Across The Mountain manslaughter trial.

She is charged with the stabbing death of Frances ‘Candy’ Little Light in 2016.

READ MORE: Medical examiner testifies ‘multiple stab wounds’ caused Candy Little Light’s death

After three weeks of testimony, the jury of 11 will now determine the accused’s fate.

READ MORE: Lethbridge woman charged with murder in stabbing death of partner

Before they began deliberations, Justice Rodney A. Jerke laid out his instruction to the jurors, explaining how they should come to their decision, how the process would work and what evidence should be considered.

READ MORE: Closing arguments made in Jillian Across The Mountain manslaughter trial

Across The Mountain took the stand in her own defence, testifying the struggle she had with Little Light was self defence.

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Justice
Candy Little Light
Frances Candy Little Light
jillian across the mountain
Jillian Wendy Across the Mountain
Jury Trial
Lethbridge Court
Manslaughter
Manslaughter trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News