Corus specialty TV 2018-19: ‘Charmed,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ and more

On the heels of Global TV’s announcement of its offerings for the year, Corus Entertainment revealed its upcoming 2018-19 slate for its specialty TV channels — including W Network, Showcase and History.

There is a bounty of new shows coming to the channels this broadcast year, like the much-anticipated All American, the Charmed reboot and new extraterrestrial drama Roswell, New Mexico, joining well-established returning fan favourites such as Outlander, Marvel’s Runaways and Vikings. Not to mention there’s a lot of choice for the kiddies.

“Corus’ suite of specialty networks remain the undeniable industry leader delivering rich content that resonates with audiences of all ages,” said Daniel Eves, Senior Vice President, Specialty Networks, Corus Entertainment. “Our programming delivers a dynamic slate of compelling new dramas, premium unscripted series, returning smash hits and phenomenal family-friendly kids programs.”

W Network

All American – Season 1 (NEW)

Leading W Network’s standout lineup this fall is drama All American. Spencer James (Daniel Ezra) is a rising high school football player and “A” student at South Crenshaw High. Compton is the place he calls home. But when Beverly High School’s football coach Billy Baker (Taye Diggs, Private Practice) recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer’s mother, Grace (Karimah Westbrook), and his best friend, Coop (Bre-Z), convince Spencer it’s an opportunity he has to seize. Now Spencer must navigate two worlds, the south side neighborhood that he knows and the affluent Beverly Hills world that has offered him an opportunity for something bigger.

Charmed – Season 1 (NEW)

The supernatural saga Charmed comes to W Network this fall. When Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz, The Breaks) and her sister Maggie (Vancouver native Sarah Jeffery, Disney Channel’s Descendants) lose their mother in a horrifying accident, it shatters their world and threatens their sibling bond. Then they get another huge shock: they have an older sister, brilliant geneticist Macy (Madeleine Mantock, The Tomorrow People), whom their mother kept a secret all these years. With the emotions of the newly-reunited sisters running high, each of the girls suddenly exhibit impossible new abilities. But don’t worry, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation … or so says Harry Greenwood when he gathers the three sisters together to reveal they’re actually powerful witches, as was their mother.

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 1 (NEW)

More than maybe anywhere else on Earth, Roswell, New Mexico is ground zero for those who seek proof that aliens exist. Roswell native Liz Ortecho (Jeanie Mason, Grey’s Anatomy) left it all behind 10 years ago after the death of her beloved older sister, Rosa. But with her father sick, she reluctantly returns to her tourist-trap hometown to move back in with him. When Liz arrives, she reconnects with Max Evans (Nathan Parsons, The Originals), her teenage crush who is now a Roswell police officer. Their chemistry is instantly electric. But Liz soon discovers a shocking truth: Max is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life, along with those of his otherworldly siblings, Isobel and Michael. Roswell, New Mexico premieres on W Network this winter.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists – Season 1 (NEW)

Fans of Pretty Little Liars have a new mystery to solve, and this time it involves a murder in the college town of Beacon Heights, where everything is not as perfect as it seems. Featuring the return of series stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, the series tells the story of a town of overachievers who are under an intense amount of pressure to succeed. When their high-stakes college environment pushes them to a breaking point, someone snaps and kills someone. As they work together to solve the murder mystery, it soon becomes clear that behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie – and a needed alibi. The mysterious drama Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists debuts in 2019.

Outlander – Season 4

A massive hit with audiences, the critically-acclaimed love story Outlander returns for Season 4 this fall. Based on the best-selling series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, the series stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – Season 4

The final season of romantic musical comedy-drama, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, featuring Golden Globe winning-Rachel Bloom, bows on W Network this fall.

The Good Fight – Season 3

With the world going insane and the Chicago murder rate on the rise, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald). And Maia becomes harder and tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial. Finally, Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.

Showcase

Legacies – Season 1 (NEW)

Debuting this fall on Showcase, new supernatural teen soap Legacies continues the story of the iconic heroes and villains of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Legacies follows the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. It’s here that Klaus Mikaelson’s daughter, 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell, The Originals), Alaric Saltzman’s twins, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant, Criminal Minds) and other young adults – including political scion MG and the mysterious Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi) – come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves, in spite of their worst impulses.

Marvel’s Runaways – Season 2

Runaway hit Marvel’s Runaways returns for a second season later this year. The series follows the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.

Supergirl – Season 4

The action-adventure drama based on DC character Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist) soars back onto Showcase this fall. Twelve-year-old Kara escaped the doomed planet Krypton and was sent to Earth where she was raised by a foster family. Kara grew up in the shadow of her foster sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and learned to conceal the phenomenal powers she shares with her famous cousin, Superman, in order to keep her identity a secret. Years later, Kara was living in National City and still concealing her powers, when a plane crash threatened Alex’s life and Kara took to the sky to save her. Now, Kara balances her work as a reporter for CatCo Worldwide Media with her work for the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO), a super-secret government organization whose mission is to keep National City – and the Earth – safe from sinister threats.

The Sinner – Season 2

The second installment of The Sinner, executive produced by Jessica Biel, debuts early this fall. In Season 2, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is lured back to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart wrenching crime – parents murdered by their 11-year-old son, with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera (Carrie Coon) who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

Absentia – Season 2

Former FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic, Castle) strives to reconcile her trauma, family, and identity until a deadly mystery from her past threatens her fragile stability.

Channel Zero: The Dream Door – Season 2

Based on the “creepypasta” short story Hidden Door by Charlotte Bywater, Channel Zero: The Dream Door follows newlyweds Jillian (Maria Sten, Straight Outta Compton) and Tom (Brandon Scott, Grey’s Anatomy), who have each brought secrets into their marriage. When they discover a strange door in their basement, those secrets start to threaten their relationship – and their lives.

Mr. Robot – Season 4

The critically acclaimed and Golden Globe-winning Mr. Robot follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world.

The Magicians – Season 4

Based on Lev Grossman’s bestselling novels, The Magicians centers on Quentin Coldwater (Jason Ralph) and his 20-something friends as they are thrust into the unfamiliar world of the beautifully enchanting yet mysteriously dangerous Fillory – and places beyond – where they must draw upon their novice skills to save the existence of magic. The series, produced by Universal Cable Productions, stars Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy and Jade Tailor.

Happy! – Season 2

Happy! is based on the New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name. The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU) – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man – who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

ABC Spark

Besties – Season 1 (NEW)

Premiering in 2019, Besties is a multi-camera sitcom that explores friendship, identity, race, and class as two lifelong best friends use each other to get through some of the toughest challenges that they will ever face – figuring out who they are and who they want to be.

Good Trouble – Season 1 (NEW)

New series Good Trouble follows Callie (Maia Mitchell, The Fosters) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez, The Fosters) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, debuting in 2019.

The Bold Type – Season 3

A third season of The Bold Type, airing in 2019, reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine, Scarlet. The rising generation of Scarlet women leans on one another as they find their own voices in a sea of intimidating leaders. Together they explore sexuality, identity, love and fashion.

Grown-ish – Season 2

Grown-ish returns for another season in 2019, taking on contemporary current issues facing both students and administrators. The series follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson, Black-ish) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U.

Siren – Season 2

Siren, the #1 ranked program on ABC Spark, returns for a second season in 2019. Siren takes viewers inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

Food Network Canada

Baked in Vermont – Season 1 (NEW)

Cookbook author, baker and teacher Gesine Prado hosts Baked in Vermont as she shares her pro baking tips and know-how while serving up delectable sweets and savoury meals at her Vermont farmhouse.

Girl Meets Farm – Season 1 (NEW)

Molly Yeh, cookbook author and food blogger with a big personality, embraces country life in her cozy farmhouse kitchen as she’s transplanted from city to farm and brings her own spin on classic comfort food in Girl Meets Farm, debuting this fall.

Chopped – Season 36 & 37

New seasons of competition series Chopped, where chefs from across the country battle it out over three rounds utilizing a basket of mystery ingredients, features new resident judge, acclaimed cookbook author and lifestyle expert, Martha Stewart.

Man Fire Food – Season 7

New to Food Network Canada this fall, Canadian celebrity chef Roger Mooking joins the schedule with a new season of Man Fire Food as he discovers the inventive ways Americans cook with fire.

HGTV Canada

Big City Charm – Season 1 (NEW)

Leading the fall schedule, new series Big City Charm follows house-flipping couple Mark and Elizabeth Perez as they discover the potential in a rundown properties, transform them into the treasure on the block and sell to first-time home owners in Chicago.

Hidden Potential – Season 1 (NEW)

Coming later this year, new series Hidden Potential features new personality, builder and designer Jasmine Roth as she transforms basic houses into custom dream homes by giving them features that stand out from the crowd and revamps them into custom dream homes.

Rustic Rehab – Season 1 (NEW)

The best in home and design programming is rounded out with real estate and home experts David and Chenoa Rivera as they transform outdated properties into stunning family homes in Rustic Rehab.

Home Town – Season 3

Charming house flipping couple Erin and Ben Napier use found materials and old textiles to keep the character of classic homes in their hometown of Mississippi. From Erin’s imaginative hand sketches to Ben’s custom handiwork, this couple is bringing homes back to life and making sure their small town’s future is as bright as its past.

Slice

Four fabulous new series coming later this year include: Thom and Carson Project, Sweet Home, Unanchored and Canadian original Stitched. As home of the popular The Real Housewives franchise in Canada, viewers can look forward to new seasons of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Thom and Carson Project (working title) – Season 1 (NEW)

In this new series, Thom Filicia takes Carson Kressley under his wing to teach him interior design by channeling Carson’s impeccable sense for fashion. The formidable duo will create breathtaking and affordable home re-designs for their lucky clients using expert skills mixed with their signature endearing charm fans fell in love with during Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Sweet Home – Season 1 (NEW)

New reality design series Sweet Home follows Jennifer Welch and her design business as she can her team take on residential and commercial clients in Oklahoma City, with always in-style hijinks.

Unanchored (working title) – Season 1 (NEW)

Viewers will catch a rare glimpse into the life of young, elite professionals in docu-series Unanchored as they embark on an exclusive yacht festival in the Bahamas.

History

On History, new series In Search Of joins the schedule alongside massive returning hit Vikings, coming later this year. Three new Canadian original series also join the schedule including Rust Valley Restorers, Big Rig Warriors and History Erased.

In Search Of – Season 1 (NEW)

Hosted and executive produced by Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), In Search Of is a reboot of the classic 1970s television show, examining unexplained phenomena and a wide range of topics spanning from around the world.

YTV

Family-friendly network YTV welcomes new series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and returning series I Am Frankie, in addition to Canadian originals, Go Away Unicorn and Star Falls.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Season 1 (NEW)

This new re-imagined 2D-animated series follows the band of brothers as they discover new powers and encounter a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City. Along for the adventure is the Turtles’ most trusted ally, April O’Neil, a street savvy native New Yorker and Splinter, father figure and sensei to the Turtles.

I Am Frankie – Season 2

In Season 2 of I Am Frankie premiering this fall, Frankie is finally fitting in and exploring what it means to be human with the help of her best friend, Dayton (Nicole Alyse Nelson). Things quickly become complicated when a new android arrives at Sepulveda High and the world learns that androids exist. And when WARPA comes back with a new threat, Frankie must struggle to keep her true identity a secret and keep her friends and family safe.

Teletoon

Teletoon debuts the best in animation with new series Super Dinosaur, in addition to animated originals Bravest Warriors and Chop Chop Ninja.

Super Dinosaur – Season 1 (NEW)

Leaping from the pages of the comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Jason Howard is Super Dinosaur. The series focuses on Derek Dynamo and his best‐friend Super Dinosaur, a genetically engineered Tyrannosaurus Rex with human‐level intelligence and an aptitude for awesome combat gear.

Treehouse

Treehouse, Canada’s #1 pre-school network, introduces new series Butterbean’s Café as well as fan-favourite returning series Sesame Street, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Rusty Rivets and more.

Butterbean’s Café – Season 1 (NEW)

Created by Jonny Belt and Robert Scull (Bubble Guppies), this animated series centers on a fairy named Butterbean and her adventures running the neighborhood café with her friends. Butterbean’s Cafe features creative cooking, and a social-emotional curriculum that highlights entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

Rusty Rivets – Season 3

Landing in the Top 5 series on Treehouse last fall, Rusty Rivets returns for a third season. Let’s make something great! Rusty Rivets, a 10-year-old inventing genius, is ready to combine and design all of the pieces and parts in his junk yard into incredible machines to save the day! Along with his best friend and computer expert, Ruby, they’re ready to fix any problem in Sparkton Hills and beyond!

Sesame Street – Season 49

It’s another sunny day on Sesame Street! With its furry cast, celebrity guests, and mix of live-action, animation, and wondrous fun, you won’t want to miss the laughter and learning

Shimmer and Shine – Season 4

Season 4 of Shimmer and Shine will follow twin genies-in-training, Shimmer and Shine, as they travel up in the sky and far above the clouds – farther than even a magic carpet can reach–to the wild, exciting area of their genie world known as Zahramay Skies. While there, Shimmer and Shine will encounter sky genies, Zahracorns, stardust magic, flying dragons and adorable pets with wings in all-new magical adventures. Shimmer and Shine features a social-emotional curriculum highlighting the importance of teamwork, resilience and overcoming obstacles.

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 5

Season 5 of Blaze and the Monster Machines takes all terrain to a new level with monster-sized racing adventures. Monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ will travel over land, under the sea and into orbit as Blaze transforms into awesome new vehicles designed to push the limit while helping his friends cross the finish line. The series is the first preschool show on TV to comprehensively cover all areas of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in every episode.

Nella the Princess Knight – Season 2

Season 2 of Nella the Princess Knight will bring even bigger and bolder adventures to Princess Nella’s kingdom of Castlehaven and delve deeper into her royal lineage. Nella will lead a growing band of friends dedicated to standing up for what’s right, vanquishing enemies by turning foes into friends, challenging expectations and breaking down barriers. She also continues to learn the secrets of her powerful knightly tools, including the origin of her enchanted heart pendant. Nella the Princess Knight features a social-emotional curriculum promoting self-confidence, inclusiveness and compassion for others.

Disney Channel Canada

Coop and Cami Ask the World – Season 1 (NEW)

Coming this fall is the live-action comedy series about Cooper (Dakota Lotus) and Cameron Wrather (Ruby Rose Turner), two middle-school siblings who make nearly all of their decisions – both mundane and madcap – by crowdsourcing opinions from the millions of followers of Cooper’s online channel, Would You Wrather.

Fast Layne – Season 1 (NEW)

Premiering in 2019, Fast Layne follows twelve-year-old over-achiever Layne, played by Sophie Pollono (The Young and the Restless), as she finds her orderly life thrown into a tailspin when she discovers a sophisticated talking car named “V.I.N.” hidden in an abandoned shed. With the help of her eccentric neighbor Zora, played by Sofia Rosinsky (The Other Side of the Door), Layne embarks on a high-speed adventure filled with bad guys, secret agents and other surprises to unlock the mystery behind V.I.N.’s creation.

Amphibia – Season 1 (NEW)

Debuting in 2019, Amphibia is a comedy series that chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old, self-centered Anne Boonchuy who is magically transported to the fictitious world of Amphibia, a rural marshland full of frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform into a hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

Kim Possible (NEW)

In 2019, Sadie Stanley and Sean Giambrone will star as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable in the live-action Kim Possible, a Disney Channel Original Movie based on the global hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. The comedy adventure also stars Alyson Hannigan as brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible); Connie Ray as grandmother Nana Possible; Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega as fan-favorite villians Drakken and Shego; Ciara Wilson as new high school student Athena; and Erika Tham (Make It Pop) will play Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie.

Milo Murphy’s Law – Season 2

Season 2 of Milo Murphy’s Law returns this spring. The series follows Milo Murphy, who is the personification of Murphy’s Law where anything that can go wrong will go wrong. Suffering from Extreme Hereditary Murphy’s Law condition (EHML), Milo always looks to make the best of the cards he’s been dealt and his endless optimism and enthusiasm can turn any catastrophe into a wild adventure.

Disney Junior

T.O.T.S. (Tiny Ones Transport Service) – Season 1 (NEW)

Debuting in 2019 is a heartfelt animated comedy for kids age 2-7 about the hilarious adventures of best friends Pip and Freddy, a tenacious penguin and a kind-hearted flamingo, who are the only non-stork delivery birds in-training at Tiny Ones Transport Service (T.O.T.S.). As new members of the esteemed team, these junior flyers must take tender care in transferring baby animals – kittens, cubs, calves, bunnies, puppies and joeys among them – from the nursery to their forever families around the globe.

Gigantosaurus – Season 1 (NEW)

Slated for 2019, four young dinosaur friends explore a pre-historic world of adventure where the most exciting mystery of all is Gigantosaurus, the biggest and fiercest dinosaur anyone has ever seen. Inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill and courageous Rocky all want to discover the secrets of the elusive Gigantosaurus, and will find out they all have something to learn from him too.

Doc McStuffins – Season 5

Returning for a fifth season this fall, Doc McStuffins tells the story of a nurturing six-year-old girl who can talk to the stuffed animals and toys that she cares for in her playhouse clinic.

Elena of Avalor – Season 2

The #1 series on Disney Junior last fall, the animated series Elena of Avalor follows Princess Elena of Avalor, a confident and compassionate teenager in an enchanted fairytale kingdom inspired by diverse Latin cultures and folklore.

The Lion Guard – Season 2

The third season of The Lion Guard returns this fall and continues the epic storytelling of The Lion King and follows the adventures of Kion, the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, and his diverse group of friends as they unite to protect the Pride Lands.

Puppy Dog Pals – Season 2

Back this fall, Puppy Dog Pals follows two fun-loving pug brothers, Bingo and Rolly, whose thrill-seeking appetites take them on exhilarating adventures throughout their neighborhood and around the globe.

Vampirina – Season 2

The first vampire series for preschoolers returns this fall. Vampirina blends spooky fun, heartfelt storytelling and Broadway-caliber music and follows Vampirina (aka “Vee”) as she faces the joys and trials of being the new kid in town, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world.

Disney XD

Star Wars Resistance – Season 1 (NEW)

This fall, Star Wars Resistance is an exciting new animated adventure series about Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Featuring the high-flying adventure that audiences of all ages have come to expect from Star Wars, Star Wars Resistance will feature the beloved droid BB-8 alongside ace pilots, colourful new characters and appearances by fan favorites, including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively.

