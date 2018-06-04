64-year-old cyclist killed in collision with Buick in southern Alberta

A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday afternoon after a collision with a Buick SUV near Redcliff, Alta.

RCMP said officers were called to a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Township Road 120 and Range Road 62 just before 2:30 p.m.

The vehicle was heading west behind the cyclist — who was also heading west — when the collision happened, RCMP said.

The 64-year-old man who was riding the bike died at the scene. He was from Medicine Hat.

The 74-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured. She was also from Medicine Hat.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the fatal crash.

No charges have been laid.

RCMP have not released the name of the victim.

Redcliff is about 200 kilometres east of Lethbridge.