A man remains in hospital after being hit by a car in front of Kildonan Place mall Monday evening, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place around 6:45 p.m., near Regent Avenue and Stapon Road.

There are no road closures or other traffic impacts Tuesday morning as a result of the crash, but police say officers from their traffic division continue to investigate.