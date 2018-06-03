76-year-old dead after all-terrain vehicle crash in Martins River, N.S.
Police in Nova Scotia say a 76-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed on Saturday evening.
RCMP say the man’s ATV appeared to have gone off the edge of the road in Martins River, N.S., shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Police say emergency responders found the man trapped under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say their investigation is ongoing.
