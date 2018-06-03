76-year-old dead after all-terrain vehicle crash in Martins River, N.S.

Police in Nova Scotia say a 76-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the man’s ATV appeared to have gone off the edge of the road in Martins River, N.S., shortly before 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Four suspects wearing masks rob Dartmouth home of money and drugs

Police say emergency responders found the man trapped under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say their investigation is ongoing.