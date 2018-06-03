Canada
June 3, 2018 9:01 am

76-year-old dead after all-terrain vehicle crash in Martins River, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in Nova Scotia say a 76-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed on June 2, 2018

Global News File
A A

Police in Nova Scotia say a 76-year-old man is dead after his all-terrain vehicle crashed on Saturday evening.

RCMP say the man’s ATV appeared to have gone off the edge of the road in Martins River, N.S., shortly before 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Four suspects wearing masks rob Dartmouth home of money and drugs

Police say emergency responders found the man trapped under the vehicle, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
all-terrain vehicle
ATV
Fatal
Fatal Crash
Martins River
Nova Scotia
Police
RCMP
Responders

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News