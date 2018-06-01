Remembering veterans on Decoration Day in Saskatoon

An annual ceremony which has been around longer than Remembrance Day to honour those who died serving Canada will take place Sunday in Saskatoon.

Veterans first started Decoration Day on June 2, 1890 to protest what they perceived to be the lack of recognition by the government to their contributions in protecting the country.

It has since evolved and is now used as a way to not only pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but to also serve as a day to tend to cemeteries and grave markers after winter.

Saskatoon is one of several communities in Canada that still celebrates Decoration Day.

Sunday’s ceremony will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery starting with a parade from the office gate on June 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Legion and ANAVET members, along with members of the Armed Forces and cadets will march along Memorial Avenue, a tree-lined road meant to reflect tree-lined avenues of France and symbolize life over death.

Memorial Avenue has been recognized by the Canadian government as historically significant.

The parade will end at the Soldier’s Cairn, where the main service will take place at 3 p.m.

Decoration Day is held on the Sunday that falls closest to June 2.