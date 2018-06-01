Body in Lake Louise identified as missing Edmonton man

RCMP confirmed on Friday that the body pulled from Lake Louise earlier this week is that of a missing Edmonton man.

Jibran Khan Malik, 35, was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2017. His vehicle was found on Oct. 11, 2017 in Lake Louise. A search was conducted but no leads were found, police said.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP investigate after man’s body found in Lake Louise

The autopsy does not indicate foul play, police said, but no further details were provided by RCMP.

Malik’s body was found by two kayakers in Lake Louise on May 27.