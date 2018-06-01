Body in Lake Louise identified as missing Edmonton man
A A
RCMP confirmed on Friday that the body pulled from Lake Louise earlier this week is that of a missing Edmonton man.
Jibran Khan Malik, 35, was reported missing on Oct. 3, 2017. His vehicle was found on Oct. 11, 2017 in Lake Louise. A search was conducted but no leads were found, police said.
READ MORE: Alberta RCMP investigate after man’s body found in Lake Louise
The autopsy does not indicate foul play, police said, but no further details were provided by RCMP.
Malik’s body was found by two kayakers in Lake Louise on May 27.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.