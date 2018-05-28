Alberta RCMP investigate after man’s body found in Lake Louise

A body was found and pulled out of the water at Lake Louise on Sunday.
Lake Louise RCMP said they were contacted by kayakers, who had discovered a man’s body in the lake.
Lake Louise Fire and Parks Canada removed the body. Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner.
RCMP said its investigation is in the preliminary stages and won’t be releasing further information at this time.
