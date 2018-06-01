Must-have toys to keep your kids entertained this summer

Many Manitoba kids will soon be looking for ways to stay entertained with summer break on the horizon. And some of the latest and most popular toys may do the trick.

Ryan Carr from Mastermind Toys joined Global News Morning to talk about the hottest toys heading into the summer.

He said the popular items are many classic games and toys, but with a new wrinkle.

“There are different ways that kids play that don’t really change, but some of the toys can just have little twists on them that update it a little bit,” Carr said.

Splash Face

On a hot day, many kids love running through a sprinkler on the lawn. Carr said a new toy called Splash Face is a sprinkler taken to the next level.

“You stake it into the lawn, hook the garden hose, and it becomes a tug of war between two kids,” Carr said. “But what makes it special, is when one kid starts to win, that opens up the nozzle for the other kid and sprays them.”

Ogominton

We know a game of badminton can be a fun time — but what about Ogominton? Carr said the game can be played indoor or outdoors and the racket and birdie are a little different.

Instead of having a solid frame, the Ogominton racket has a soft trampoline-like frame, while the typical birdie is replaced by an object resembling a Koosh ball.

“This makes it easier for younger kids,” Carr said. “The Koosh ball moves a little more slowly, and this racket is a little more forgiving.”

Laser Chess

It’s the strategy of chess, combined with laser beams. A unique combo, but one Carr said kids will enjoy.

Players alternate mirrored pieces around the board, and then fire a beam from their laser piece. The beam bounces from mirror to mirror, and if it hits a non-mirrored surface of any piece, it is removed. The goal is to eventually light up the opponent’s king.

L.O.L Balls

Carr said these collectible toys are the most popular among kids. The L.O.L. surprise balls have several toy surprises inside, including toys, stickers, and many other accessories.

Other toys of note include Beyblades – yes, these spinning top toys are back after a lengthy hiatus – and baby velociraptor dinosaur toys that cling to fingers, making sounds and animations.