Winnipeg girl gets to live out every kid’s dream

Ask any kid, “if you could have anything you want, what would it be” and chances are a shopping spree at a toy store would top the list. One little girl in Winnipeg got to experience every kid’s dream Wednesday.

The Starlight Children’s Foundation of Canada chose 8-year old Lily from Winnipeg to receive a 3-minute shopping spree to grab as many toys as she could at the Toys’R’Us store on Regent Avenue on Oct. 11, 2017.

Diagnosed with high risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2016, Lily has had to miss out on many fun childhood and family events, spending weeks at a time in hospital instead.

A Starlight spokesperson said that despite her health challenges, Lily finds ways to smile by enjoying activities like drawing, swimming, baking and singing. Having just celebrated her eighth birthday October 1, the dash was especially exciting for her and her family.

“I just think having something to focus on, aside from what was going on at that point and time was good for her, and good for all of us to have something to plan for and think about,” said Lily’s mom about the experience. “We’re going to donate some of the toys…because we don’t need all of them.”

The Starlight events also happens in seven other cities across Canada including Ottawa, Montreal, St. John’s, Langley, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto. Recipients were chosen randomly in as part of a contest Starlight held earlier this summer in which applicants were asked to share the details of their child’s care journey and submit them to their local Starlight Programs Coordinator for entry.