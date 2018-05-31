Calgary Flames

May 31, 2018 5:10 pm

Calgary Flames round out coaching staff with Huska and Ward

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Calgary Flames announced Bill Peters will be the team's new head coach Monday.

AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker
Geoff Ward and Ryan Huska were named assistants to new Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters on Thursday.

Ward, from Waterloo, Ont., and Huska, from Cranbrook, B.C., join assistant coach Martin Gelinas, goaltending coach Jordan Sigalet and video coach Jamie Pringle on Peters’ staff.

Peters was introduced as Calgary’s new head coach in April. He replaced Glen Gulutzan, who was fired and has since joined the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach.

Huska was the head coach of Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate for the last four seasons and coached those teams to an overall 135-118-17-10 record.

Huska, 42, was an assistant and then head coach of the Kelowna Rockets for 12 years before joining the Flames organization.

Ward was an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils the last three seasons.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

