Brian Burke stepping down from Calgary Flames

Brian Burke is stepping down from his post as president of hockey operations with the Calgary Flames.

“When Brian came to us in September 2013 we discussed a structure and timeline of four to five years for his new role,” said Ken King, Calgary Sports and Entertainment president and CEO in a news release Friday. “Each year we review our mandate going forward and determined together that we would move on.”

Burke will part ways with the Flames on May 1, the release said.

“Brian’s leadership and guidance of our hockey operations and work with general manager Brad Treliving have been exemplary and we are grateful for his contributions,” said King. “His charity work and organizational representation in our community are legendary as he has touched so many with his generosity.”

The release added that “hockey operations will operate under the direction of Treliving, vice-president of hockey operations Don Maloney, and assistant general managers Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall.”

