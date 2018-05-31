Judge grants HRM power to shut down Halifax cannabis dispensary

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has granted the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) the power to change the locks of Coastal Cannapy Inc. — a Halifax cannabis dispensary that has been operating without a business licence.

In a news release Thursday, the city said Justice James Chipman ordered Coastal Cannapy Inc. to “immediately cease the selling, dispensing and storage of cannabis.”

Chipman also ordered that the premises be vacated within 24 hours of the order being issued.

Coastal Cannapy Inc. made an announcement on their Facebook page saying they would be closing.

The HRM announced on May 9 that it would seek a court order to shut down Coastal Cannapy Inc., as the business was operating without a permit.

The Coastal Cannapy Inc.’s dispensary is operated under 2411 Vape & Cannabis Accessories, located at 2411 Agricola Str.

Dispensary subject of police searches

Coastal Cannapy Inc. was subject to two different police searches and drug seizures in May after Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a pair of break-ins.

Police say the first break-in occurred at 7:15 a.m. May 16. They say a storefront window was smashed and items inside were taken.

Officers arrived to find what “appeared to be illegal drugs” and secured a warrant to search the business. Drug paraphernalia and cash was seized as a result.

The break-in occurred exactly one week after the city promised to take the dispensary to the Supreme Court.

Then on May 22, officers again responded to an intrusion alarm at the business.

Police said they once again observed illegal activity and products that led to a subsequent search warrant.

Following the second search, dispensary owner Andrew Laughlin claimed his business was being “harassed” by police and officers were “heavily targeting” his store.

Government responds to injunction

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey agreed with the court decision, saying cannabis dispensaries remain illegal until federal legislation is passed.

“Those dispensaries will continue to be illegal retail models,” Furey said. “We as a province and inherently municipalities and communities and businesses have a collective responsibility. We’ve had tremendous dialogue with all of our partners and stakeholders in this initiative, and I’m quite satisfied and confident that we will continue to work together.”

Furey wouldn’t comment on whether all cannabis dispensaries will continue to operate, saying he has faith in municipal police chiefs and the RCMP to make the right decision.

“We have a number of mediums that we’re able to apply the redistribution of resources,” said Furey.

–With files from Alexander Quon.