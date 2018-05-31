Surrey Board of Trade calls on B.C. government to legislate ridesharing before summer

The Surrey Board of Trade is once again calling on the B.C. government to make moves sooner than later when it comes to ridesharing.

CEO Anita Huberman says this call for action is based on many factors.

READ MORE: B.C. could cap surge pricing if companies like Uber and Lyft start operating there

“Our transportation options are limited: rising gas prices, affordability issues, we need ride-sharing now and [are] hoping for an announcement soon.”

The province says it will be introducing ridesharing legislation in the fall, but Huberman says that’s not soon enough.

She says the Board of Trade understands the provincial government’s need to consult with the public, and wants to work on creating a level playing field between ridesharing and taxi industries.

READ MORE: Illegal ride-sharing company testing the waters in Vancouver, aiming for March launch despite lack of legislation

“All we’re asking through this call is to have some action before the BC government breaks for summer.”

Introducing ride-sharing was part of the BC NDP’s election campaign, and Huberman is hoping they’ll follow through on that promise.