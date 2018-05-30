Candidates for Cumberland South by-election finalized
The candidates in the running to represent the riding of former Nova Scotia PC Leader Jamie Baillie have been finalized.
Larry Duchesne from the NDP, Scott Lockhart from the Liberal party, Bruce W. McCulloch from the Green Party, and Tory Rushton from the Progressive Conservatives, are the four candidates nominated in the Cumberland South by-election.
Nominations officially closed at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Baillie was the leader of the Tories until he resigned from his post on Jan. 24 after being accused of sexual misconduct.
Early voting for the by-election opens soon, and will be possible every Monday through Saturday up to election day on June 19.
On election day, eligible voters must go to an assigned poll location.
