May 30, 2018 10:20 am

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate steady at 1.25%

By The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada made its fourth interest rate announcement of 2018 on Wednesday, May 30 at 10 am.

Adrian Wyld/CP
In its fourth interest rate announcement of 2018, the Bank of Canada (BoC) said on Wednesday it will maintain its benchmark rate steady at 1.25 per cent.

The central bank noted that the Canadian economy was a little stronger than expected in the first three months of the year, thanks in part to exports of goods that have been more robust than forecast. Data on imports of machinery and equipment have also suggested a continued recovery in investment.

However, the BoC also noted that housing resale activity has remained soft as the market adjusts to new mortgage rules and higher interest rates. On the other hand, solid labour income growth supports the expectation that activity will pick up, the bank added.

The BoC said global economic activity remains broadly on track but added that ongoing uncertainty about trade policies is dampening global business investment, while stresses are developing in some emerging market economies.

The bank said that recent developments have reinforced its view that higher interest rates will be warranted to keep inflation near its target, but that it will take a gradual approach and be guided by the economic data.

 

