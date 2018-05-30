Omemee teen arrested after Peterborough man’s face shattered in assault

Peterborough police have arrested a 19-year-old Omemee man in connection to an altercation earlier this month that left a city man with a shattered face.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on May 19, a man noticed a large crowd targeting another man at a McDonnel Street parking lot.

The victim — identified by family as Kelly Scott — tried to intervene.

But police say Scott quickly realized the man he thought was being targeted was actually attempting to engage the crowd to fight. The man approached Scott to engage him to fight during which Scott was struck in the face.

Family of Scott say someone hurled a metal object — shattering Scott’s nose and teeth. He was taken Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Police investigated and arrested a man at the scene.

Blake Nathanial Oswald, 19, of Grassy Road in Omemee, was charged with obstructing police and breach of recongizance. He appeared in court on May 19 and was remanded into custody.

On Monday, police say Oswald was further charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody.

Police were originally seeking three suspects.

“The investigation has concluded,” police stated on Wednesday morning.