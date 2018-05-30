Suspected impaired driver on wrong side of the road arrested at Cabot Trail Relay Race

RCMP say a suspected impaired driver was driving on the wrong side of the road along the Cabot Trail Relay Race route on Saturday and was arrested near the finish line.

Police were alerted by the event’s traffic safety officer about a possible impaired driver.

The vehicle had been on the wrong side of the road and police arrested the woman near the finish line, where hundreds of spectators and runners were.

No one was hurt.

RCMP say the vehicle was not involved with the race, which is a 276-kilometre relay through Cape Breton.

The driver was given a breath test. Police say it showed her blood alcohol level was nearly two times the legal limit. RCMP say she now faces charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on July 4.