Fire
May 29, 2018 3:26 pm

Crews from Ontario called in to battle northern Alberta wildfire near Manning

By Web Producer  Global News

A fire burning near the northern Alberta town of Manning on May 28 and 29, 2018.

Courtesy: Garrett and Sarah Henitiuk
A A

A wildfire described as “out of control” was burning in northern Alberta near the town of Manning on Tuesday morning.

Two Manning residents shared photos with Global News Monday night and said the whole town smelled of smoke.

READ MORE: State of local emergency over for municipal district of Foothills

Story continues below

In a public notice that was also shared on the County of Northern Lights’ Facebook page Tuesday morning, officials stressed they were in “close and constant communication with Alberta Forestry and their wildfire response.”

The county said a 16-person wildfire management team from Ontario had been deployed, as well as four complete dozer groups, to combat the fire burning west of Notikewin.

“Teams on the ground and in the air are assessing the extent and movement of the fire,” the county said, adding residents should monitor the County of Northern Lights’ website and Facebook page for more updates.

READ MORE: Alberta fire season: latest status of wildfires and number of fire bans

By noon Tuesday, residents said they saw three water bombers, two bird dogs and multiple helicopters on the fire. They said it grew from 1,500 hectares Monday night to 4,500 hectares Tuesday morning.

The Alberta Wildfire map also described the fire in the Peace River area as out of control.

Notikewan is just six kilometres north of Manning. Manning is located about 600 kilometres north of Edmonton.

A fire burning near the northern Alberta town of Manning on May 28 and 29, 2018.

Courtesy: Garrett and Sarah Henitiuk

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Environment
Alberta Fire Bans
alberta forest fires
Alberta wildfire
county of northern lights
Manning
Northern Alberta
Notikewan
Peace River

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News