May 29, 2018 1:20 pm

State of local emergency over for municipal district of Foothills

By Online journalist  Global News

From Mon, May 28: A local state of emergency and an air quality advisory are in effect in the M.D. of Foothills. As Jill Croteau reports, it's in response to a wildfire burning just 15 kilometres southwest of Bragg Creek.

Officials with the MD of Foothills have rescinded the state of local emergency, a news release said Tuesday.

The change was put in place at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A wildfire near the Champion Lakes area is currently “being held” which means “given current weather conditions and resources, the wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries,” the Alberta Wildfire website said.

“The fire remains approximately 60 hectares in size,” the release said.

A voluntary evacuation notice for the area west of Highway 762, between Highway 22 and 178 Avenue West, was cancelled as well.

There were still road closures in place, however.

WATCH: Large ‘out of control’ wildfire continues burning near Bragg Creek

“McLean Creek Road and West Fisher Road remain closed at this time,” the Tuesday release said.

Heavy ground smoke is still being seen in the area and may continue to affect areas near Highway 762 between Highway 549 and Highway 22.

“Visibility may be affected on these provincial highways as well as local roads in the area,” the release said. “Please use caution if driving in the area.”

