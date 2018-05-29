Morgan Freeman lawyer demands CNN retract sexual harassment allegations

NOTE: This article contains graphic language that some readers may find triggering. Please read at your own discretion.

Morgan Freeman and his legal team are fighting back after sexual-harassment allegations were levelled against the longtime actor last week.

Eight women claimed to be victims of Freeman’s allegedly inappropriate behaviour, while eight people said they were witnesses; 16 people in total spoke to news outlet CNN about the allegations.

The subsequent CNN report details the 80-year-old actor’s alleged pattern of making unwanted advances on women while he was on movie sets, at press junkets or working with his production company, Revelations Entertainment. In response, Freeman denied the report, saying “I did not assault women“; he also released a lengthy statement defending himself, saying his behaviour didn’t come across the way it was intended.

Now things have gotten legal. Freeman’s lawyer, Robert M. Schwartz, representing legal firm Irella & Manella LLP, wrote a 10-page letter addressed to Jeff Zucker and CNN demanding an apology and an immediate retraction of the allegations. (You can read the letter in its entirety, below.)

“Given that Mr. Freeman is a world-renowned actor, and that the article sought to associate him with Hollywood actors and executives who have used their positions to trade sex for career advancement, it will come as no surprise to you that CNN’s article attracted explosive attention in newspapers and websites throughout the world,” reads part of the letter. “But no one who read CNN’s article about Mr. Freeman was told that it was the product of malicious intent, falsehoods, slight-of-hand, an absence of editorial control, and journalistic malpractice.”

The letter goes on to undermine CNN’s report, citing reasons why the news organization shouldn’t have published the report. At one point, it even accuses CNN of urging people to claim they’d been harassed by Freeman. The letter claims the report’s co-author, Chloe Melas, is biased towards Freeman. (She’s one of three entertainment reporters who claim Freeman harassed them during interviews or press events.)

“We believe that [Melas] created lists of thousands of people who worked on the motion pictures that Mr. Freeman had worked on over more than ten years,” reads the document. We also believe that she called hundreds of them, trolling to find anyone who would, by saying something negative about Mr. Freeman, confirm her bias against him. That is a shady journalistic tactic.”

CNN replied to the legal letter shortly afterwards, standing by its report.

“The unfounded accusations made by Mr. Freeman’s lawyer are disappointing and are difficult to reconcile with Mr. Freeman’s own public statements in the aftermath of the story,” said the network in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “CNN stands by its reporting and will respond forcefully to any attempt by Mr. Freeman or his representatives to intimidate us from covering this important public issue.”

In the CNN report, one woman who worked on the set of Freeman’s movie Going in Style in 2015 says that the actor subjected her to sexually charged comments and unwanted touches on a near-daily basis, like “trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

After Freeman allegedly kept trying to lift her skirt, his co-star Alan Arkin “made a comment telling him to stop,” she said. “Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

A senior member of the production staff of the movie Now You See Me in 2012 told CNN that Freeman would comment on the bodies of the women on set and that they would be careful not to wear fitted clothing around him.

The staff member said that Freeman “did comment on our bodies … We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted.”

Melas says she interviewed Freeman for Going in Style while she was pregnant. She says that Freeman ogled her body while saying things like “You are ripe” and “Boy, do I wish I was there,” in reference to her pregnancy.

Multiple women said they never spoke publicly about Freeman’s alleged behaviour before because they were afraid of losing their jobs.

B.C.’s Translink has also announced that it is pausing a planned rollout of Freeman’s voice announcements on SkyTrain and buses in light of the accusations.

