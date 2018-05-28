Opening night of Stratford Festival cancelled, theatre evacuated after ‘bomb threat’

The opening night of the Stratford Festival was cancelled Monday after a bomb threat.

Spokesperson Ann Swerdfager told Global News that the event at the Festival Theatre in Stratford was evacuated after a “bomb threat” at approximately 6:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Stratford Police said they “received a call that explosives have been placed ‘at the Stratford Festival.’ Both the Festival Theatre and the Avon Theatre were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers were on scene searching for suspicious items or packages.

@SPSmediaoffice is at the Festival theater after a threat was received to the property. Both the Avon theater and the Festival have been evacuated as a precaution. Officers are on scene. Please stay away from the festival and upper queens and in the area of the Avon theater. — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) May 28, 2018

The threat was made at the opening night of The Tempest.

Pictures from the scene show well-dressed attendees outside being herded by police.

Opening night at the Stratford Festival has been cancelled. Everyone is leaving the area. People are remaining calm and other than police vehicles, there is no sign of any security problem.#cdncult #stratfordOn pic.twitter.com/ohgFbYWeIM — Keith Tomasek (@FestivalReviews) May 28, 2018

The festival, which is billed as North America’s largest classical repertory theatre company, has been putting on plays since 1953.