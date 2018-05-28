World
May 28, 2018
Updated: May 28, 2018 8:48 pm

Opening night of Stratford Festival cancelled, theatre evacuated after ‘bomb threat’

The Festival Theatre in Stratford, Ont., was evacuated on Monday.

The opening night of the Stratford Festival was cancelled Monday after a bomb threat.

Spokesperson Ann Swerdfager told Global News that the event at the Festival Theatre in Stratford was evacuated after a “bomb threat” at approximately 6:45 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Stratford Police said they “received a call that explosives have been placed ‘at the Stratford Festival.’ Both the Festival Theatre and the Avon Theatre were evacuated as a precaution.

Officers were on scene searching for suspicious items or packages.

The threat was made at the opening night of The Tempest.

Pictures from the scene show well-dressed attendees outside being herded by police.

The festival, which is billed as North America’s largest classical repertory theatre company, has been putting on plays since 1953.

