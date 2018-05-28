Opening night of Stratford Festival cancelled, theatre evacuated after ‘bomb threat’
The opening night of the Stratford Festival was cancelled Monday after a bomb threat.
Spokesperson Ann Swerdfager told Global News that the event at the Festival Theatre in Stratford was evacuated after a “bomb threat” at approximately 6:45 p.m.
No one was injured in the incident.
Stratford Police said they “received a call that explosives have been placed ‘at the Stratford Festival.’ Both the Festival Theatre and the Avon Theatre were evacuated as a precaution.
Officers were on scene searching for suspicious items or packages.
The threat was made at the opening night of The Tempest.
Pictures from the scene show well-dressed attendees outside being herded by police.
The festival, which is billed as North America’s largest classical repertory theatre company, has been putting on plays since 1953.
