Durham Catholic students lend hand at Oshawa Habitat for Humanity site

It takes an entire community to come together and help build a home for a Habitat for Humanity family. A group of Durham Catholic students battled the heat on Monday to chip in on the Oshawa project. The students walked away gaining more than just what they put in.

Fifteen-year-old Nolan O’Leary wasn’t in class on Monday. Instead, he spent the day getting his hands dirty for a worthwhile cause.

“It’s enjoyable because I get to do what I love and I also get to help people out,” said O’Leary, a Grade 9 student at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School.

The Grade 9 student at the school and 12 of his classmates were helping Habitat for Humanity Durham complete the landscaping part of the CentreTowne site.

“We talked about the permits and the foundation and the build and so they get to take part in some of the finishing process, they’re actually putting in a hard effort and seeing the rewards of what they’re actually doing,” said Vince Carnovale, a teacher at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School.

“I mean, I’ve done stuff around the house and a little bit of help with neighbours and stuff but nothing like this but I would definitely do it again,” said Brandon VanWinden, a Grade 9 student.

Habitat for Humanity builds have proven to take a community or in this case, a region. This marks the third year that students have lent a helping hand.

“We love having the younger generation here because they get to take what they’ve learned in the classroom and bring it outside of the classroom and at the same time, they’re giving back, they are making a difference in the community and our partner families love to see the younger people getting involved and knowing that this is something that’s important to them,” said Rita Nave of Habitat for Humanity Durham.

O’Leary has been helping his parents with renovations at home but it’s the overall experience that he’s taking away from this project.

“Knowledge from working and I guess a good feeling when you go home after helping people,” said O’Leary.

Students from Father Leo J. Austin will be back in the classroom on Tuesday, as two more schools in the region will help out over the next two days at the CentreTowne Habitat for Humanity site.