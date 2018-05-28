Women gain valuable skills as part of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba Build Blitz

Women from across Winnipeg are putting on hard hats and picking up their hammers and nails this week, as Monday marks the start of the Habitat for Humanity Women Build Blitz Build.

The project introduces women to home construction, and allows them to become leaders on the construction site through mentoring and training.

The Women Build committee has been holding numerous fundraising events and campaigns throughout the year, with the money raised going to the building of the home.

WATCH: Single mom gets first look inside new Habitat home

This year’s home will be built on Alfred Avenue in the North End.

Habitat for Humanity began the Women Build program in the United States in 1991, and it’s been in Winnipeg since 2005. This year marks the fifteenth Women Build-sponsored home to be built in the city.

Other Manitoban cities have joined the build party as Brandon held its first Women Build last summer.

READ MORE: Building blitz helps Brandon family

The Women’s Build homes go to a single mother in need of affordable housing. Before being picked, the families go through a very detailed selection process. They also have to complete between 350-500 sweat equity or volunteer hours working on the home.

Once construction is complete, they’ll get to purchase the home with a no money down interest-free mortgage.

On Thursday, Global News Morning will be doing live hits from the Alfred Avenue location and Global News at 6 will be live on location for the newscast.