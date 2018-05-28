Where to vote in advance in Barrie for the provincial election

There are still two days left to vote at one of the advanced voting stations Elections Ontario has set up around Barrie. If you won’t have time on June 7, these advanced polling stations will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.

Here is a list of the advanced polling stations you can visit to cast your ballot:

Barrie-Innisfil riding:

Barrie-Innisfil Returning Office

Address: 370 Bayview DR unit 128, Barrie, L4N 7L3

Phone: 866-325-6157

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 6 at 6 p.m.

Location is accessible

Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf

Address: 1 Royal Parkside Drive, Barrie, L4M 0C4

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible

Holly Community Centre

Address: 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie, L4N 8T6

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible

Innisfil Town Hall

Address: 2101 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil, L9S 1A1

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible

Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte riding:

Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte Returning Office

Address: 580 Bayfield St. unit 6, Barrie, L4M 5A3

Phone: 866-325-6240

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, June 3: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 6 at 6 p.m.

Location is accessible

Elmvale Arena

Address: 14 George Street, Elmvale, LOL 1P0

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible

Minesing United Church

Address: 1662 George Johnston Road, Minesing, L0I 1Y0

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible

Oro Station Community Centre

Address: 31 Ridge Road East, Oro Medonte, L0L 2E0

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible

Parkview Community Centre

Address: 189 Blake Street, Barrie, L4M 1KS

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Voting available until May 30

Location is accessible