Where to vote in advance in Barrie for the provincial election

There are still two days left to vote at one of the advanced voting stations Elections Ontario has set up around Barrie. If you won’t have time on June 7, these advanced polling stations will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30.
Here is a list of the advanced polling stations you can visit to cast your ballot:
Barrie-Innisfil riding:
Barrie-Innisfil Returning Office
Address: 370 Bayview DR unit 128, Barrie, L4N 7L3
Phone: 866-325-6157
Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 6 at 6 p.m.
Location is accessible
Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf
Address: 1 Royal Parkside Drive, Barrie, L4M 0C4
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
Holly Community Centre
Address: 171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie, L4N 8T6
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
Innisfil Town Hall
Address: 2101 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil, L9S 1A1
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte riding:
Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte Returning Office
Address: 580 Bayfield St. unit 6, Barrie, L4M 5A3
Phone: 866-325-6240
Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Sunday, June 3: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.
In-person voting at returning offices ends on June 6 at 6 p.m.
Location is accessible
Elmvale Arena
Address: 14 George Street, Elmvale, LOL 1P0
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
Minesing United Church
Address: 1662 George Johnston Road, Minesing, L0I 1Y0
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
Oro Station Community Centre
Address: 31 Ridge Road East, Oro Medonte, L0L 2E0
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
Parkview Community Centre
Address: 189 Blake Street, Barrie, L4M 1KS
Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Voting available until May 30
Location is accessible
