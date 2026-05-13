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Canada

Flight cancellations rise at New Brunswick airports as jet fuel prices climb

By Rebecca Lau & Reeti Rohilla Global News
Posted May 13, 2026 4:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Jet fuel shortage now considered a “known event” by many insurance companies'
Jet fuel shortage now considered a “known event” by many insurance companies
WATCH: If you’re planning a summer getaway, you may want to check if your travel insurance policy covers cancellations caused by jet fuel shortages. Manulife says it now considers jet fuel shortages a “known event,” meaning if your flight gets cancelled, you won’t be able to make a claim.
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Higher jet fuel prices and shortages are starting to hit home in New Brunswick, with flight cancellations now reported at airports in Moncton and Saint John.

Energy prices have soared over the course of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, which choked off oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in response.

Jet fuel prices have nearly doubled over the past year.

A number of airlines, including WestJet, have added fuel surcharges or raised their airfares and other fees to account for the higher fuel costs.

Some airlines have also announced higher baggage fees.

For the month of June, six fewer WestJet flights from Moncton to Calgary are being scheduled. As well, there are two fewer PAL Airlines flights from Moncton to Newfoundland and Labrador.

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“From our airline partners at WestJet and PAL, they have shared with us that it is related to fuel costs,” said Courtney Burns, Moncton International Airport’s president and CEO.

“I think airlines will do everything they can to avoid impacting their routes in peak summer, anyway. So, at this point we’re expecting our full schedule to operate as expected but it’s a very dynamic industry, things can happen and airlines have obviously a business to manage.”

Click to play video: 'Air Canada slashes more routes as jet fuel prices climb '
Air Canada slashes more routes as jet fuel prices climb 

WestJet told Global News in a statement that due to supply pressures, more schedule changes could happen in the months ahead.

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The airline says impacted passengers are being rebooked — most on the same day as their original flight.

Meanwhile, in Saint John, seven Air Canada flights from the city to Toronto have been cancelled for the month of May.

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“These were quite quick. And I know Air Canada normally would make cancellations like this a lot further in advance. Like months in advance, so this one was unexpected,” said Court Edeburn, Saint John Airport’s president and CEO.

Air Canada says in a statement the cancellations may be partly due to aircraft availability and operational constraints — not specifically rising fuel prices.

“It’s just Air Canada and it’s just this one particular route. On the other flip side of the coin, we’re seeing growth with Porter and with PasCan with additional flights starting,” said Edeburn.

In Fredericton, the flight schedule remains stable but officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

“We’re just going to stay close to our carriers, work with them, keep promoting the flights and really hoping that we’ll navigate the situation,” said Johanne Gallant, president and CEO of Fredericton International Airport.

Aside from prices, there is also the concern of worldwide jet fuel shortages.

Last week, Canadian insurance company Manulife said that worldwide jet fuel shortages are now considered to be a “known event” with respect to Manulife Trip Cancellation and Interruption Insurance coverage.”

–with a file from Sean Boynton 

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