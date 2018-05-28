Suspect sought after bank robbed in Brighton

Northumberland OPP are seeking a suspect after a bank was robbed in Brighton on Friday afternoon.

Police say a man entered the CIBC on Main Street around 3:05 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

No weapon was seen but the employee complied and the suspect left the building and then drove west in a blue Dodge pickup truck, OPP said.

The OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit responded and officers located the truck abandoned behind a nearby church west of the bank.

“The blue Dodge truck had been reported stolen from the Peel Region area earlier that day,” stated Const. Steven Bates.

Police believe the suspect used a second vehicle to flee that scene.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old with a medium build and standing around five-foot-10.

He had a beard, short dark hair and was wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, sunglasses and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Bates says witnesses also noticed a tattoo on his neck.

“Witnesses described seeing a bandage covering a tattoo on the back of the suspect’s neck that appeared to have blue and yellow colouring,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brighton OPP detachment at 613-475-1313 (1-888-310-1122) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.