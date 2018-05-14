Cobourg gas station robbery at gunpoint

Cobourg police are seeking two suspects after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Around 4:40 a.m., police were called to the Shell gas station on Division Street for reports that two men entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

“Both suspects were armed with handguns,” stated Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf.

READ MORE: Arrest made in convenience store robbery in Colborne

The suspects left with an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes and fled on foot eastbound on Densmore Road.

Cobourg Police and Northumberland OPP including its canine unit and Emergency Response Team cordoned off the scene and searched the surrounding area.

No one was injured in the incident.

Both suspects are described as being 16 to 20 years old, around 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing 140 to 155 pounds. They were both wearing black face masks.