Crime
May 10, 2018 11:51 am

Northumberland OPP probe convenience store robbery in Colborne

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Police are seeking a suspect after a convenience store on Main Street in Colborne was robbed early Thursday morning.

Pete Fisher/Special to CHEX News
A A

Northumberland OPP are searching for a suspect after a convenience store in Colborne was robbed early Thursday.

Police say shortly after 5 a.m., a lone male with his face covered walked into the Circle K Convenience store on Main Street and demanded cash.

The village of Colborne is about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The suspect told an employee he had a weapon but none was seen, OPP said.

READ MORE: Man pulled from Lake Ontario in Cobourg after lengthy search

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

OPP cordoned off the area as members of the Emergency Response Team, along with a Canine Unit, searched for an evidence.

 

The Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit searched for the suspect.

Pete Fisher/Special to CHEX News

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Circle K
Cobourg
Colborne
Convenience Store
Convenience Store robbery
Cramahe Township
Northumberland
Northumberland County
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News