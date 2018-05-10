Northumberland OPP probe convenience store robbery in Colborne
Northumberland OPP are searching for a suspect after a convenience store in Colborne was robbed early Thursday.
Police say shortly after 5 a.m., a lone male with his face covered walked into the Circle K Convenience store on Main Street and demanded cash.
The village of Colborne is about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.
The suspect told an employee he had a weapon but none was seen, OPP said.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
OPP cordoned off the area as members of the Emergency Response Team, along with a Canine Unit, searched for an evidence.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP or Crime Stoppers.
