Northumberland OPP probe convenience store robbery in Colborne

Northumberland OPP are searching for a suspect after a convenience store in Colborne was robbed early Thursday.

Police say shortly after 5 a.m., a lone male with his face covered walked into the Circle K Convenience store on Main Street and demanded cash.

The village of Colborne is about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg.

The suspect told an employee he had a weapon but none was seen, OPP said.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

OPP cordoned off the area as members of the Emergency Response Team, along with a Canine Unit, searched for an evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland OPP or Crime Stoppers.