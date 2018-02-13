Man robs Royal Bank in Port Hope

For the second time this month, a bank in Port Hope, Ont., has been robbed.

On Tuesday, a man entered the Royal Bank of Canada on Jane Street just before 10 a.m. and approached a teller.

“He produced a note and indicated it was a robbery,” police stated.

The teller provided an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect who then left the bank. He was last seen walking eastbound towards the rear parking lot.

“No weapon was seen,” police added.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, six foot tall, and wearing a red or orange toque, dark sunglasses, green jacket and a yellow shirt.

Port Hope police and the Durham Region Police Service’s canine unit are investigating.

Port Hope Police on scene RBC Jane Street after report of a robbery. Description is Caucasian make wearing a red toque green jacket yellow shirt no weapon scene DRPS canine on scene and the Bank is closed. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4m1qajd2LH — Port Hope Police (@PortHopePolice) February 13, 2018

This man is wanted for the bank robbery at the Royal Bank of Canada this date at approximately 9:55am. If you know who he is call Port Hope Police 905-885-8123 or email phps@phps.on.ca pic.twitter.com/51iNQ1hg2Q Story continues below — Port Hope Police (@PortHopePolice) February 13, 2018

“Port Hope Police are not sure if a vehicle was involved but are checking surrounding surveillance cameras,” police said.

The bank was closed for the preliminary investigation and will be closed for the remainder of the day.

It’s the second bank robbery in the town this month.

On Feb. 2, a man entered the Scotiabank on Walton Street and demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police released images of the suspect.

Both robberies remain under investigation.