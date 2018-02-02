Port Hope police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Port Hope Police have released surveillance footage they say captures a suspect minutes before a bank was robbed on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the video captures the suspect walking on John Street towards the Scotiabank on Walton Street before the robbery. Video also captures the man running from the bank toward the area of Lents Lane and John, Augusta and Pine streets.

The suspect is described as thin with tan skin and brown eyes. He stands approximately 5 foot 9 inches to 5 foot 10 inches. He was wearing a balaclava, green parka with fur trim on the hoodie, grey pants and black running shoes.

Police allege the man entered the bank and demanded money and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or have information is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.