Winnipeg’s Teddy Bear Picnic celebrates 32 years of helping Manitoba

It just turned 32, but Winnipeg’s Teddy Bear Picnic is showing no signs of slowing in its old age.

The annual event took over Assiniboine Park once again on Sunday, drawing in thousands as it reached for another strong fundraising year for The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

Almost 50 tents were set up outside the Lyric Theatre, surrounded by dozens of family-friendly activities and musical entertainment.

READ MORE: Winnipeg gamers using video games to raise funds for Children’s Hospital

The event aims to teach kids about the importance of healthcare and to educate their parents on the wide variety of roles the hospital plays.

President and CEO of the foundation, Gary Rozak, said on Sunday that the event raises millions of dollars that stays inside of the province.

“Without the community understanding what we do at the hospital, we can’t go into the community to help get the donations and gifts that we need to carry the hospital’s mission forward,” Rozak said.

“All of this comes back to help us purchase equipment, support hospital programs, and to support the research that goes on.”

The event is just one way to educate the public on what the foundation does, and where donations end up.

READ MORE: ‘Adventureman’ stops in Winnipeg to raise funds for sick children

But it wasn’t just physical health that was addressed at the annual picnic.

New this year, children’s mental health had a chance to take centre stage at The Worry Bear Tent. The tent appeared for the first time last year, but in 2018 expanded and moved into the middle of the activities. It’s a chance to join the growing mental health conversation and to teach kids that well-being goes beyond what’s on the outside.