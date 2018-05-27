Canada
May 27, 2018
Updated: May 27, 2018 2:24 pm

‘Serious’ single-vehicle collision on Wanuskewin Road: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say there was a “serious” single-vehicle collision in the 3500-block of Wanuskewin Road on Sunday.

Saskatoon police say they are currently at the scene of a “serious” single-vehicle collision on Wanuskewin Road.

All north and southbound traffic on Wanuskewin has been stopped.

Southbound traffic will be turned around at Wheeler Avenue while northbound motorists will be turned around at Adilman Drive.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route in order to avoid the area as they investigate.

Members of the collision analyst unit have arrived at the crash scene.

