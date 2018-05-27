‘Serious’ single-vehicle collision on Wanuskewin Road: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police say they are currently at the scene of a “serious” single-vehicle collision on Wanuskewin Road.

All north and southbound traffic on Wanuskewin has been stopped.

Southbound traffic will be turned around at Wheeler Avenue while northbound motorists will be turned around at Adilman Drive.

Police are asking drivers to find an alternative route in order to avoid the area as they investigate.

Members of the collision analyst unit have arrived at the crash scene.

