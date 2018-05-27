Vehicle collision on Circle Drive near Preston Avenue results in major damage

Emergency services were called to a serious vehicle collision that took place on Circle Drive near Preston Avenue North.

The crash was reported at around 12:45 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Upon arrival, members of the Saskatoon Fire Department found one occupant was involved. The vehicle was stabilized and hydraulic extrication tools were used to gain access to the driver.

The occupant’s condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle had sustained major damage.

A single eastbound lane on Circle has been opened at the crash scene while a City of Saskatoon crew replaces damaged signage.

Saskatoon police said the collision analyst unit is assisting with the investigation.

