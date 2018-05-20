Canada
May 20, 2018 5:48 pm
Updated: May 20, 2018 6:19 pm

2 riders injured in Saskatoon motorcycle crash

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Two people were injured in a single-motorcycle crash on Sunday in Saskatoon.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
Saskatoon police say two people were injured in a single-motorcycle crash in the North Park neighbourhood on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Spadina Crescent East and Windsor Street around 3 p.m. CT.

A man and a woman were riding the motorcycle when the crash happened.

Both are being taken to hospital in stable condition.

As of 4:11 p.m. CT, all traffic restrictions had been lifted.

