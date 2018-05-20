2 riders injured in Saskatoon motorcycle crash
Saskatoon police say two people were injured in a single-motorcycle crash in the North Park neighbourhood on Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Spadina Crescent East and Windsor Street around 3 p.m. CT.
A man and a woman were riding the motorcycle when the crash happened.
Both are being taken to hospital in stable condition.
As of 4:11 p.m. CT, all traffic restrictions had been lifted.
