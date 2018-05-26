Global News wins six RTDNA Awards
Global News has been honoured with six network Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards. These awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television and digital.
The network awards are in addition to 24 RTDNA accolades picked up by Global News in April.
Here’s the complete list of 2018 RTDNA Network Awards won by Global News:
- Dan McArthur Award for In-Depth or Investigative Reporting (Multiplatform: Network): Who’s Watching? Ontario’s probation system ‘a joke,’ say offenders
- Data Storytelling Award (Digital: National): The Halifax Explosion killed nearly 2,000 people. Here is where most of them lived
- Excellence in Innovation Award (Multiplatform: National): B.C.’s Family Justice System: In Our Children’s Best Interest? (CKNW)
- Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary (Television: National): 93 Killed a Day at the Barrel of a Gun
- Sam Ross Award for Opinion and Commentary (Digital: Network): Cultural Appropriation
- Bert Cannings Award for Best Television Newscast (Television: National): Waterton Wildfire coverage (Global Calgary)
