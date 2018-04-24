Global News wins 24 RTDNA Awards, up for 12 more

In the past year, GlobalNews.ca has become the fastest-growing news website in Canada, and over the weekend, Global News as a whole won a whopping 24 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards.
Among the many accolades, GlobalNews.ca, in conjunction with Global News Radio 680 CJOB and Global News Winnipeg, won the Dan McArthur Award for excellent multiplatform, in-depth or investigative coverage for their work on the Robin Milne medical bills story.
“It has been another tumultuous year for journalism in this country but Canadian journalists have stood up to every challenge with passion, integrity and fortitude,” says RTDNA Canada President Ian Koenigsfest. “These prestigious RTDNA awards not only recognize excellence in journalism, they also reflect a healthy, vibrant and increasingly curious profession determined to remain committed to seeking out facts, balance and objectivity.”
READ MORE: Global News investigation ‘Canada’s Toxic Secret’ named a finalist for New York Festivals Award
Global News is also up for nine network RTDNA Awards for its stellar digital and multiplatform reporting of recent world events. The coverage doesn’t stop at Canada’s borders, though. From the Las Vegas shooting to the comprehensive look at the deadly and destructive 2017 hurricane season, Global News was there. On the broadcast side, Global News and Global News Radio are also up for three radio and TV awards, for a total of 12.
At home, Global News closely examined the Edmonton terror attack, analyzed the Canadian middle class and cultural appropriation, and shared shocking discoveries about Canada’s “toxic secret.”
“I am immensely proud of the work that we as a news organization produce every day,” said Troy Reeb, Senior Vice President, News, Radio & Station Operations at Corus Entertainment.
The complete list of finalists is below. Network winners will be announced at the RTDNA Canada 2018 National Conference & Awards Gala on May 25 and 26 in Toronto.
—
Digital
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
CBC Montreal, Quebec City Mosque Attack
Global TV, Edmonton Terror Attack
Global TV, Las Vegas Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC Manitoba, Seeking Asylum
CBC News, Crossing into Canada
HuffPost Canada, NDP Leadership Race
Data Storytelling Award
CBC News, Census 2016
Discourse Media, In Search of Canada’s Elusive Shadow Population
Global TV, What is Canada’s Middle Class
Digital Media Award
CBC News, Total Eclipse 2017
CTV News, Canada C3 Expedition
International Reporting Program, Surviving the City
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC News, Dancing Towards the Light
HuffPost Canada, Born and Raised
VICE Media Canada, My Brother: Pro Hockey’s First Transgender Player
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
CBC News, Visit Vimy with Peter Mansbridge
Global TV, Deadly Hurricane Season 2017
Global TV, Solar Eclipse
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
CBC News, Omar Khadr might be Entitled to a Settlement, but it’s Wrong to Say He ‘Deserves’ It
Global TV, Cultural Appropriation
HuffPost Canada, Blogs and Opinion
Podcast Award
CBC Original Podcasts, Someone Knows Something – Dee & Moore
CBC Radio, On Drugs, Miltown: The Forgotten Pharma Game-Changer
Sportsnet, At the Letters: The Fall of ‘87
Social Media Award
CBC News Social Team, From Danger to Despair: Life for Refugees on the Streets of Serbia
Global TV, Toxic Secret
VICE Media Canada, VICE Talks Weed with Justin Trudeau
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
CBC News, Throwing it All Away
CBC North, 2017 North American Indigenous Games
Sportsnet, Beyond the Beast: How the Oil Barons are Helping Fort McMurray Rebuild
In–depth or Investigative – Dan McArthur Award
CBC Manitoba, Workplace Fatalities
Global News, Toronto Star, National Observer, University of Regina, Concordia University, Ryerson University, UBC, Price of Oil
Global TV, Who’s Watching? Ontario’s Probation System ‘a joke,’ say Offenders
Innovation Award
CBC News, A City Destroyed: The Halifax Explosion, 100 Years Later
CTV News, Canada C3 Expedition
CTV News, Former ISIS Sex Slave on her Journey to New Life in Canada
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
CBC News, The World at Six, A Desperate Search
CBC News, World Report, London Tube Attack
CBC Radio One, As It Happens, Las Vegas Shooting
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC News, The World at Six, Crisis in South Sudan
CBC News, The World at Six, No Home for Rohingyas
CBC Radio One, ‘I Have No Right to Look Away’: Doctor Says World Needs to Know Plight of Rohingya Refugees
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC Radio Network Talk, The Doc Project, Up Close: Personal Stories from Black Women
CBC Radio One, The Current, ‘I Want to Understand’: Ottawa Police Sergeant Openly Apologizes for Racist Comments
CBC Radio One, Ideas, Us and Them: Diversity, Division and a World of Difference
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
CBC Manitoba, Miles Apart
CBC News, The World at Six, Selling Elephants
CBC Radio Network Talk, The Doc Project, These Girls Will Stop at Nothing to Get their Own Hockey Team
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
CBC News, CBC Radio News Special: Vimy @ 100
CBC News, World Report, Women’s March
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
CBC Radio One, Day 6, Ryan McMahon’s 12-Step-Guide to Decolonization
CKNW, Charles Adler Tonight, Finding Hope in Tragedy
Radio News Information Program – Peter Gzowski Award
CBC Radio, On Drugs, Opioids, Addiction and our Troubled History with Pain
NEWSTALK1010, Gord Downie Passes: John Moore
Radio Newscast – Byron MacGregor Award
CBC News, The World at Six, A Deadly Day
CBC News, The World This Weekend, Hurricane Irma
CBC News, World Report, Trump Inauguration
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
CBC News, The World at Six, Toby’s Apology
The Canadian Press, Khadr’s Medic: Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press, La Loche Remembered: Chris Purdy
Sound – Dick Smyth Award
CBC News, The World at Six, Trump Inauguration
CBC News, The World This Weekend, Women’s March
The Canadian Press, Parkinson’s – Alternate Therapies
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
CBC News, The World This Weekend, Indigenous Sprinter
Breaking News – Charlie Edwards Award
CTV News, Earthquake in Mexico
CTV News Channel, London Bridge Terror Attack
CTV News Channel, Quebec City Mosque Shooting
Global News, Global National, Battered by Irma
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
CBC News, The National, Rohingya Muslim Crisis
CBC News, The National, South Sudan Famine
CTV News, Seeking Asylum in Canada
Diversity – Adrienne Clarkson Award
CBC News, The National, A Desperate Journey
CBC News, The National, Dancing Towards the Light
CTV W5, Electric Pow Wow
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award
CBC News, The National, Canada’s Silent Shame
CBC News, The National, The Ruins of Raqqa
CPAC, Pillars of Democracy: Legally Married
News-Live Special Events – Gord Sinclair Award
CBC News Special Presentation, Canada Day 2017
CBC North, Nunavut Votes 2017
CTV News, Prince Harry: Journey to Invictus
CTV News, Vimy Remembered: The 100th Anniversary
Opinion and Commentary – Sam Ross Award
CTV News, Climate of Hate
CTV News, Essay: Power of the People
Global News, Global National, A Reckoning for the Powerful
Your Morning, CTV, Your Morning: My Body is Not Your Concern
Short Feature – Dave Rogers Award
CBC News, The National, Border of Desperation
CTV News, James Sydney Battis at Vimy Ridge
CTV News, Refugee Kids – Portraits of Pain
Sports – Feature Reporting Award
CBC Sports, Andre De Grasse: Off & Running
CTV W5, Personal Foul
TSN, Sound of Thunder
Sports – Live Special Events Awards
CBC Sports, 2017 World Track & Field Championships
TSN, 2017 Grey Cup
TSN, 2017 MLS Cup
TV News Information Program – Trina McQueen Award
CBC Television, The Fifth Estate, The Disappearance of Dylan Koshman
CTV W5, Episode: 51-30: 48 Hours
CTV W5, Episode: 52-02: Jet Lagged | Mesh Misery
TV Newscast – Bert Cannings Award
CBC News, The National, December 7, 2017
CBC News Network, CBC News Network with Ian Hanomansing
CTV News, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme
Video – Hugh Haugland Award
CBC News, The National, Disappearing Giants
CBC News, The National, Operation Double Barrell… Reloaded
CTV W5, Unconquered, Invictus Games Special
