Global Winnipeg receives 2 regional awards for journalism: RTDNA

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA Canada) announced Saturday Global News Winnipeg had been chosen to receive two awards.

In-depth or Investigative (Dan McArthur) – Multiplatform

This award recognizes the work done bringing to light the injustices suffered by southern Manitoba resident Robin Milne.

The Sprague, Man. man suffered a heart attack at his home in October 2016 and was rushed to the closest hospital, which happened to be in the United States. Although grateful to have been saved, Milne was blindsided by the bill he received for his care.

Through in-depth accounts and persistent questioning, Global News not only uncovered the details of the story, but effected change as the provincial government moved to resolve the situation.

Being recognized by the association of electronic journalists reinforces the strength of Global News Winnipeg’s comprehensive and passionate reporting.

Continuing Coverage (Ron Laidlaw) – Radio

Global News Radio 680 CJOB told of the struggle of Winnipeg neighbourhoods coping with population growth without the added support of community services.

The Growing Pains series highlighted the most prominent struggles facing the city, the city’s lack of planning and how people were dealing with the unprecedented growth as the Winnipeg population approached the 1 million mark.

The awards are to be handed out at the RTDNA Canada Prairies Awards dinner in Regina Saturday night.