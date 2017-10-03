Canada
October 3, 2017 6:59 pm

A look at gun violence in America by the numbers

By Farah Nasser Global News

After the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas, Global News' Farah Nasser takes a look at the startling numbers around gun violence in America and the one number that stood out above the rest, 93.

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump called the Las Vegas shooter a “very, very sick individual.”

He may very well be, but he also had access to guns.  And not just one gun, or two, or 10, but 23.

Officials said 23 weapons were found inside Stephen Paddock’s Las Vegas suite, on top of the thousands of rounds of ammunition also found inside his home.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting: The search for Stephen Paddock’s motive

Story continues below

Guns with bullets that took 59 people away from their families, leaving kids without moms or dads and forced parents to bury their children, while another 527 people are still trying to recover from their injuries.

All of whom are still, and constantly asking, ‘why?’

Why would any man meticulously plan the murder of dozens of strangers on the Las Vegas strip?

The “how” we know, but it’s the “why” we are still waiting for.

Guns.

Of the 325-million people living in the United States, 30 per cent of them own guns.

WATCH: Terrorism or not? Defining the Las Vegas massacre

America’s gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than any other high-income country and guns kill nearly 1,300 children in the United States each year.

But the number that really puts things into perspective is 93.

Ninety-three people were shot and killed by their own hand or by someone else’s in the U.S. on Sunday, and that doesn’t include the 59 who were shot and killed from a window at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Ninety-three Americans are killed every single day. Today, tomorrow, and the next day. Ninety-three mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters – all in a single day.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had interest in guns, video poker and real estate

All of them taken through the barrel of a gun.

As for the president, when asked about his country’s gun laws, he said that will be a discussion “as time goes by.”

READ MORE: ‘I couldn’t leave him’: Las Vegas bartender recounts how she held dying B.C. man’s hand

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gun Violence
gun violence america
Las Vegas
Las Vegas attack
las vegas country music festival shooting
Las Vegas Shooting
Las Vegas Stephen Paddock
mandalay bay shooting
shooting in Las Vegas
Stephen Paddock

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News