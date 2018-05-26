Edmonton Eskimos Training Camp: Roughriders to provide first real test

Last season, the Edmonton Eskimos were the last CFL team to play in a pre-season game. This season they will be the first along with the Saskatchewan Roughriders who will do battle Sunday afternoon on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

After training camps opened around the league on May 20, the Eskimos will play their first pre-season game on Sunday, then wrap up their pre-season schedule six days later in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers. Then the Eskimos will have a bye in the third week of training camp. Linebacker J.C. Sherritt missed almost the entire season in 2017 after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the season opener in Vancouver. He says there have been no lingering effects from the injury he suffered almost a year ago.

“There’s been nothing,” Sherritt said. “Fortunately or unfortunately, however you want to look at it, having that injury happen so early has given me so much time to rehab and I feel as fast as ever.”

Expect most of the starters to play, with the exception of receivers Bryant Mitchell and Nate Behar who both are dealing with injuries. Quarterback Mike Reilly is expected to start and will play at least a couple of series and the first quarter at most. The rest of the starters will play in the first half before giving way to the rookies and hopefuls in the second half.

LISTEN BELOW: Head coach Jason Maas on what he’s looking for from his veterans and rookies

In all, 86 players will dress and most are expected to play Sunday for the Eskimos.

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Colin Kelly-David Beard-Justin Sorensen-Matt O’Donnell-Kelvin Palmer

Receivers: Derel Walker-Vidal Hazelton-Natey Adjei-Duke Williams-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Mike Moore-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Adam Konar-J.C. Sherritt-Chris Edwards

Defensive Backs: Johnny Adams-Aaron Grymes-Neil King-Forrest Hightower-Arjen Colquhoun

You can hear live coverage of Sunday’s pre-season opener between the Edmonton Eskimos and the Saskatchewan Roughriders on 630 CHED, starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 1:30 p.m. The opening kick-off on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is at 3 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the action. Brenden Ullrich will be reporting from the Eskimos’ sidelines and will hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman Blake Dermott.