Edmonton Eskimos training camp Day 6: Eskimos ready to play first pre-season game one week into camp

Rest and recovery was the order of the day for the Edmonton Eskimos on Day 6 of training camp.

The team held a short on-field session on Friday as they get set to open up the CFL pre-season schedule on Sunday at home against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Last season the Eskimos were the last team to play a pre-season game, this season the Eskimos along with the Riders will be the first two teams to play in the pre-season.

Head coach Jason Maas says a week into camp is very quick to play a game but he will play the hand he’s been dealt.

“I don’t think you can cry about it. You just got out and do it because it’s on the schedule,” Maas said. “Would we prefer to have had an earlier start for us to camp so that we could be prepared? Absolutely. You know, it is what it is. We scheduled it a certain way. We did certain things to get our guys prepared mentally and physically to play this game this quickly and then we’ll see the product on the field on Sunday.”

The Eskimos held back-to-back practice sessions Thursday and tensions were high, so middle linebacker J.C. Sherrit says he and the rest of his teammates are happy to play someone else on Sunday.

“Get out on the field and compete against somebody else,” Sherritt said. “At the end of the day, we all love playing in games. Getting to get in a game and make plays in front of the home crowd — that’s what you do it for.”

Expect most of the starters to play on Sunday, including quarterback Mike Reilly.

Player Profile

55 Jacob Ruby, offensive line, 6’7″ 315 pounds

Born: Dec. 13, 1992, London, Ont.

School: Richmond

Jacob Ruby is involved in one of the heated battles at Eskimos training camp. Ruby and David Beard are fighting for the starting spot at left guard on the Eskimos offensive line.

For Ruby, the move to guard is a position change after playing tackle in college and with the Alouettes in 2015 and 16.

“It’s gone pretty well. I’m still learning some things moving inside, and there are some good guys here to learn from,” said Ruby, who is also taking reps at centre as a possible back up for Justin Sorensen. “That’s helping me a lot mentally with all the protections and schemes. It’s made me a better player.”

Ruby was drafted eighth overall by the Als in 2015 and started all 18 games for them at tackle in 2016, but was released at the begriming of last season and then joined the Eskimos in July. He played in eight regular season games and both playoff games for the Eskimos last season.

On the battle between Ruby and Beard for the starter’s spot at guard, offensive line coach Mike Gibson said: “I’m looking for the guy that’s most consistent. They both can only get better with more repetitions and things like that. Both are also working at centre because one of them is going to be our guard and the other will be our sixth.”

Both Ruby and Beard are expected to get lots of playing time Sunday in the pre-season game against Saskatchewan and that is OK with Ruby.

“To hit someone else in a different colour jersey and not our own guys will be a fun thing, for sure.”

Mosquitos in Edmonton are absolute silent assassins. #yeg — Jacob Ruby (@jacobruby54) May 23, 2018

Audibles

Listen Below: HC Jason Maas says it’s not ideal, but his team will be ready to play on Sunday vs. Riders

Listen Below: REC Derel Walker says the first week of training camp has been very enjoyable

Roster notes

Receivers Bryant Mitchell and Nate Behar remained out of practice on Friday. The Eskimos signed two players to their roster in International receiver Je’Mari Luper and International defensive back Maurice McKnight.

Kick-off Sunday on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium is 3 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick=off at 1:30 p.m.

With files from Morley Scott