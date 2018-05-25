Final flooding evacuation order lifted in Tulameen

The flood threat in Tulameen, B.C., has passed for now.

On Friday morning, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen lifted the final evacuation order in the community, northwest of Princeton, allowing residents of 15 properties to return home for the first time in almost a month.

“The homes had been under evacuation order since April 29. High water levels in Otter Lake inundated homes and threatened the Tulameen townsite,” the regional district said in a media release.

With the final evacuation order lifted, the regional district said there are no more evacuation alerts or orders in the Tulameen area.

At one point, well over a hundred properties in the community were evacuated due to flooding.

The regional district announced on Thursday that it will be taking down some flood mitigation infrastructure.

However, it is telling residents not to get rid of their sandbags yet because the regional district said “a large rain event could lead to increased water levels.”