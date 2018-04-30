Drone video shows extent of flooding in Oliver area

The threat of flooding has prompted more evacuation orders in the south Okanagan and Similkameen.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen said 148 properties in Tulameen, northwest of Princeton, have been evacuated due to flooding.

Officials said Otter Lake, immediately north of Tulameen, has seen a rapid increase in lake level, flooding properties. There are concerns of water moving through the community into the Tulameen River.

The RDOS has placed an additional 157 Tulameen properties under evacuation alert.

A local state of emergency has been declared in Cawston due to an increased threat of flooding and debris flows from local creeks. However, no properties have been evacuated at this time.

In Oliver, more than a dozen homes remain on evacuation alert because of a high-flowing Park Rill Creek.

Currently, 17 homes are evacuated in the Oliver area.

The RDOS has released a drone video of the flooding in the Oliver area.