Some Tulameen property owners feel their homes are being sacrificed to save the community

As flooding continues in Tulameen B.C., concern is growing for some property owners that their homes are being sacrificed to save the rest of the community.

This as the community northwest of Princeton remained under a local state of emergency on Wednesday.

Crews have set up a wall of gabion baskets filled with gravel to hold back Otter Lake. However, there’s at least eight properties north of the wall that are not being protected.

“If the dam does work, then the water could build up on this side and flood us even more,” said Corrie Esselink, a year-round resident.

Esselink already has to use a kayak to get to her house due to the rising flood waters.

Regional district area director Bob Coyne said engineers strategically placed the wall on higher ground, but he admits the properties north of the wall could be jeopardized.

“There is a possibility that some of those homes could sustain damage if the lake takes off like it may,” Coyne said.

Property owners can’t get flood insurance because they are on a floodplain. Coyne couldn’t say if they would be compensated for any damage.

Fifteen homes in Tulameen remain under an evacuation order. The rest of town is under an alert.