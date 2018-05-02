Tulameen remains under state of emergency but only 15 properties under evacuation order

The number of people under evacuation order in Tulameen, northwest of Princeton, has been downgraded.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) originally evacuated residents from 148 properties due to flooding from Otter Lake.

Following work placing rock gabion baskets and aqua bladders, residents from all but 15 properties are able to return home.

The town remains under a local state of emergency because flood water could still impact the community.

More than 130 properties remain on evacuation alert in the Similkameen town and must be ready to leave at a moments notice.

The list of homes on Evacuation Order include:

2650 Otter Ave

2656 Otter Ave

2662 Otter Ave

2664 Otter Ave

2668 Otter Ave

2669 Otter Ave

2670 Otter Ave

2665 Nicola Ave

2663 Nicola Ave

2669 Nicola Ave

2661 Nicola Ave

2673 Nicola Ave

2675 Nicola Ave

142 Sixth St

2659 Strathcona Ave

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre continues to remain open as required.

More information about the alert can by found on the RDOS website.