Tulameen remains under state of emergency but only 15 properties under evacuation order
The number of people under evacuation order in Tulameen, northwest of Princeton, has been downgraded.
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) originally evacuated residents from 148 properties due to flooding from Otter Lake.
Following work placing rock gabion baskets and aqua bladders, residents from all but 15 properties are able to return home.
The town remains under a local state of emergency because flood water could still impact the community.
More than 130 properties remain on evacuation alert in the Similkameen town and must be ready to leave at a moments notice.
The list of homes on Evacuation Order include:
- 2650 Otter Ave
- 2656 Otter Ave
- 2662 Otter Ave
- 2664 Otter Ave
- 2668 Otter Ave
- 2669 Otter Ave
- 2670 Otter Ave
- 2665 Nicola Ave
- 2663 Nicola Ave
- 2669 Nicola Ave
- 2661 Nicola Ave
- 2673 Nicola Ave
- 2675 Nicola Ave
- 142 Sixth St
- 2659 Strathcona Ave
The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre continues to remain open as required.
More information about the alert can by found on the RDOS website.
